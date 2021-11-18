





On the side-line of the US Secretary of state, Anthony Bliken, visit to Nigeria, where he is meeting with president Muhammed Buhari, to discuss collaboration on global health security and other issues of import, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Africa, has urged Secretary Bliken to rally wealthy nations to address global vaccine inequity. Dr Penninah […]

The post AHF Africa urges Secretary Bliken to rally world leaders to address global vaccine inequity. appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper