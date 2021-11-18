APC crisis festers as police cordon off secretariat again — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Party scribe insists it’s a precautionary measure

• Marafa dares APC, says expulsion threat empty

• I will not leave APC for Ganduje, Shekarau vows

• Party merely postponing evil day, says Etta

• Group gives 21-day ultimatum to shut secretariat over non-payment of N12.9m advert debt

For the second time in a space of three months, leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, invited the police to secure its national secretariat on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, to avert possible takeover by the aggrieved party faithful.

The development is coming against the backdrop of a strident call by a party chieftain from Zamfara State for the sack of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party on the ground that it has outlived its usefulness.

Secretary of the party’s Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, told journalists that the presence of the security…