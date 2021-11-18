Five ways human traffickers find their victims | The Guardian Nigeria News

Avoid falling into the hands of human traffickers by learning to spot the signs today. And remember the saying: When an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

What is human trafficking?

Human trafficking, simply put, is when a person is taken from one location to another with the intent of forcing or exploiting the victim. And it happens more often than you might think. There are at least 1.4 million victims of human trafficking living under coercion and exploitation in Nigeria, according to the International Organization for Migration. Yetumbe Abraham was one of them; she was tricked by a close relative with an offer in Germany, she told VOA news. After agreeing to the offer, she was trafficked to Libya for prostitution to make money for her traffickers. She was there for six years.

Where do victims end up?

Although half of the several hundreds of thousands of Nigerians in Europe live in the United Kingdom, Italy is host to the second-largest group of…