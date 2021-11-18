Gordon’s unveils WurlD as brand ambassador in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gordon’s has announced WurlD as its brand ambassador in Nigeria. The announcement was made on Sunday at the sign-on party organised by the dry gin brand at HOV Beach House Ilashe, Lagos.

Gordon’s, the world’s number one gin, curated an ideal experience for Wurld and friends to reconnect, celebrate and enjoy GINnovative ways to enjoy gin and tonic.

The announcement party featured fun beach games, indulgent gourmet food, masseuses on site, and people enjoying G & T to the tune of WurlD’s hits.