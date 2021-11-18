NDLEA arrests 191 suspects, seizes 966.693kg drugs in Imo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 191 drug trafficking suspects and seized 966.693kgs of illicit drugs in Imo in 2020.

The agency also arrested 136 drug suspects and seized 763.711kgs hard drugs between January and October 2021 in the state.

Outgoing NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Nse Inam, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Thursday.

The commander restated the commitment of the agency to fighting drug trafficking and abuse in Imo.

Inam thanked the government and people of the state for their support during his tenure and urged them to continue to partner the agency.

He said the command defied the activities of the “unknown gunmen’’ in the state and carried out public enlightenment in schools, churches, communities and motor parks.

Inam thanked officers and men of the command for their hard work.

“NDLEA has been very active in Imo and we have been hard on those who are involved in…