NDLEA boss meets CAN, JNI, urges drug test for intending couples | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), the Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has met with the Plateau Chapters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Ja’amatu Nasril Islam (JNI) to collaborate on ways to curb the surge of drug abuse in Nigeria.

Marwa met separately with the leadership of the two religious bodies on Thursday in Jos.

He urged the two groups to ensure drug tests are conducted for intending couples as a criteria before marriage.

According to him, the two religious bodies have key roles to play in ending the rising spate of drug peddling and consumption in the country.

He maintained that conducting drug test for intending couples will be a key strategy towards curbing the consumption of illicit substances among young people.

“The rise in drug abuse particularly among young Nigerians is alarming.

“Both Muslims and Christians take illicit substances; there is no religion or community that is exempted.

“This is…