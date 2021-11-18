Netflix Announces The First Nigerian Christmas Film: A Naija Christmas







This festive season promises to be a stellar one as today, Netflix announced their first Nigerian Christmas original, A Naija Christmas. Launching on December 16th 2021, the hilarious film follows the lives of three brothers, Ugo, Chike and Obi and their mother, whose one wish is for her sons to bring home a bride. Their […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper