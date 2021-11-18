Security agencies to crack down on NATFORCE over illegal activities







Security agencies are set to carry out a major crackdown on an illegal security outfit, National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism, for defying Federal Government’s ban on its operations throughout the country. The Guardian gathered that the illegal security outfit, known as NATFORCE, […]

