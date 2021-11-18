Stop adopting European style against African teams, Shorunmu cautions — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former international, Ike Shorunmu, has advised the Super Eagles to stop approaching African teams with European style if they are to book a place in next year’s World Cup in Qatar and also do well in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Shorunmu, who spoke to The Guardian yesterday, stated that Eagles’ fighting spirit during the World Cup qualifiers was a far cry from the African football setting in terms of the best approach to the continent’s type of football.

He noted that the Central Africa Republic, Cape Verde and Liberia were able to withstand the Eagles comfortably despite the array of stars paraded by the Nigerian team because of the European style of football they adopted against their opponents.

Shorunmu, who was the Eagles’ number one goalkeeper between 1998 and 2002, then admonished the Cameroon 2021 AFCON-bound Eagles to redouble their effort by being physical to avoid any embarrassment from African teams, who are hungry for…