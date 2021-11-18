Technext to host Coinference 2021: Africa’s biggest cryptocurrency gathering!







Tech media organisation, Technext has announced its maiden event, Technext Coinference 2021. The event will provide a visible platform for key players in the African blockchain tech ecosystem and crypto enthusiasts to discuss the possibilities of cryptocurrencies, in order to position for future leverage. The maiden event is billed to hold on Thursday, December 9, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper