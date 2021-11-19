





Brussels Airlines keeps its focus on the African continent BRUSSELS, Belgium, 18 November, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, Brussels Airlines presents a new brand identity, confirming its position in the market as Belgium’s home carrier and the Africa expert of the Lufthansa Group. Updated colours, a new logo and aircraft livery are the visual token of […]

The post Brussels Airlines confirms its position in the market with a new brand identity appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper