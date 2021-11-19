





Wolf of Wall Street star actor Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed that he signed up for Netflix’s star-studded film about a comet threatening to wipe out life on Earth because it is an urgent analogy for the climate crisis. A dark satire Don’t Look Up stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who warn the incompetent president of […]

The post DiCaprio Tackles Climate Crisis In Satire 'Don't Look Up' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper