NRC workers protests in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

SPN seeks upward review of minimum wage for Oyo workers

Activities at Obafemi Awolowo Train Station, Moniya, Ibadan, yesterday shut down as the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers and Senior Staff Association protested against poor pay by the Federal Government.

The protesters were seen with various placards such as: “Railway workers’ life matters”; “We want standard condition of service”; “FG, pay us good salary and allowance; “We are suffering, give us enhanced salary regime,” among others.

ALSO, thousands of passengers were yesterday stranded in Lagos as workers of the NRC began the three-day warning strike over poor welfare.



Scores of passengers were stranded both at the Mobolaji Johnson Train station in Ebute-Metta in Lagos, Abuja-Kaduna and Ibadan.

Some of the passengers, who had besieged the train station to board trains were turned back by the protesting workers, as all the gates leading to the NRC premises were locked up.

MEANWHILE, the…