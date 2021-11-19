Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, pandemic response, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Thursday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Blinken, who is on three-nation tour of Africa, and Osinbajo deliberated on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including climate change, security, pandemic response, infrastructure, among others.

The duo agreed that that there was the need to strengthen and improve relations between the US and Nigeria.

The vice president thanked Blinken for the visit, saying that Nigeria is pleased to get much attention from the US.

“And again, just to reaffirm what the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on the importance of cooperation and the importance of working together.

“And it is actually critical; it is has been shown in the response to COVID-19; this is equally a way of showing how interconnected the whole world is.

“There is no real solution without everyone being protected from this pandemic and the possibility of others.

“And I…