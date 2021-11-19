Single-minded Messi targets strong finish to year with PSG | The Guardian Nigeria News

With Argentina’s place at the 2022 World Cup secure, Lionel Messi can shift his focus exclusively to ending the year “in the best way possible” with Paris Saint-Germain after an injury-hit start to life in France.

Messi missed PSG’s last two games before the international break with a combination of knee and thigh issues and has yet to score in Ligue 1, where he has been limited to just five appearances.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to action as a substitute in his country’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay. He then started the 0-0 draw with Brazil that helped Argentina clinch qualification for Qatar.

“I’m doing well, otherwise I wouldn’t have played,” Messi told Argentina’s TyC Sports network after the Brazil game.

“It’s not easy to play a match with as much rhythm as this one. I know that bit by bit I’m going to step it up. I hope to be able to finish the year well.”

Messi could feature for PSG at home to Nantes on Saturday, unless Mauricio…