Your demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release is heavy — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari says the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), currently standing trial, runs contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the president stated this when he received a group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, at State House, Abuja,

The president told the 93-year-old statesman:

“You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious.

” In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary.

” God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory.

”A lot of people half your age are confused…