Closing the poverty gap is why I am committed to humanitarian works – Swag Omoluabi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, also known as Swag Omoluabi, a young and accomplished entrepreneur, has attributed his humanitarian and philanthropic works to his desire to help close the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigerian society.

Swag Omoluabi stated that giving comes naturally to him, noting that it is a virtue he embraced long before fortune smiled on him and Swag Omoluabi appeared. He believes that assisting those in need, particularly those who are unable to afford basic necessities of life, is a worthwhile endeavour.

According to Swag Omoluabi, reaching out to this group of people is one way to give them a sense of belonging and integrate them into society.

“I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal and we all need to sustain this,” he said, when asked of the philosophy behind his philanthropy. “I just love giving right from time. I feed the people on the streets as well as homeless people. They are part of us. Their…