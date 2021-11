The death toll in Sudan from anti-coup protests since last month’s military takeover has risen to at least 40, medics said Saturday after a teenager shot in the head days earlier died. Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25 declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership. The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper