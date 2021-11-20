FRSC urges motorists to embrace speed limit to reduce road crashes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta has urged motorists to embrace speed limits as stipulated by law to promote continuous reduction in road traffic accidents on highways.

The Delta State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, made the call while briefing journalists on Saturday at the ”2021 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims”.

Okoyeocha said that the “World Day Remembrance of RTC Victims”, which is a week long event, is usually commemorated annually on the third week of every November.

“The theme for this year’s event is Act for Low Speeds/Act for Low Speed Streets with the slogan `Remember Support Act’.

“It is to remind all road users to continuously support the 30-km/hr (20mph) speed limits recently recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) for vehicles at cities, towns and villages as a way of reducing speed related crashes in buildup areas.

“The compliance to the above…