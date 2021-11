Alhaji Garba Dankanjiba (APC-Kafur) on Saturday called on Katsina State government to fence seven schools in Kafur Local Government Area of the state. “With the current security situation in the area, there is the need for all the schools to be fenced,’’ the lawmaker told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. He also […]

