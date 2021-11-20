Lagos Obas, lawmaker condemn killing of teacher, student in Epe | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two traditional rulers and a lawmaker in Epe Division of Lagos State have condemned recent killings of a school teacher and a student in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Razak Bakare, a student of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe was shot dead on campus last Wednesday, while Ahmed Saheed, a teacher in Poka, also in Epe area, was killed on Friday.

Speaking with NAN on the killing of the MOCPED student, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, the Aladeshoyin of Odo-Noforija, expressed dismay over the killing of the student on campus.

Ogunlaja said such occurrence was a condemnable, and called on the institution’s authority to install CCTV cameras on the school premises.

The Oba said he has been working tirelessly with security agencies, vigilantes and other relevant stakeholders to fish out the perpetrators since the incident happened in the community.

He called on Lagos State Government to rebuild a collapsed fence in the institution which served…