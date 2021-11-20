Nigeria, others lose $5b annually on currency convertibility cost







African countries are losing $5 billion annually as costs of currency convertibility, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Wamkele Mene has said. Besides, Mene disclosed that AfCFTA, in collaboration with Afreximbank announced plans to roll out $10 billion adjustment fund for countries that may suffer revenue loss arising from elimination of tariff on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper