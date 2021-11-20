Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Qatar’s investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate’s soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after the next year’s World Cup, experts predict.

What is Qatar going to do after the tournament? Will it pour money into the club on the same scale, having spent over a billion euros since the 2011 takeover by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), albeit without winning the Champions League, European football’s holy grail?

This question is quietly mulled by the ranks of French football observers, and in particular, PSG supporters, who have seen Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi move to the French capital.

– ‘Tool of seduction worldwide‘ –

In football terms, the sums are huge. Yet it appears almost irrelevant to gas-rich Qatar.

“I think the World Cup is just one part, it’s already a triumph itself for Qatar to have obtained it. But that shouldn’t in any way change…