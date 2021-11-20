Railway workers suspend strike, sets up committee to review demands — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Union of Workers (NUR) has suspended its three-day warning strike following resolutions made by concerned authority.

NUR in a communiqué of resolutions jointly signed by President General, Senior Staff Association (SSA), Nigerian Railway Corporation, Aliyu Mainasara, President of NUR, Innocent Ajiji and Director Admin/Human Resources, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Monsurat Omotayo made the resolution after meetings with the NRC Board in Abuja and with the Federal Ministry of Transport (FMOT), NRC management, and the leadership of NUR and SSA in Lagos.

They resolved that a committee be set up with immediate effect on the review of the standard condition of service with timeline lasting to the 31st day of January 2022. It was agreed that the personal data on deceased workers be collected for processing for immediate payment as every worker is already covered by the group life assurance scheme.

The parties also agreed that all the train crews be…