Richplug aims for the top as ‘Ogbe Cartel’ makes waves across music platforms | The Guardian Nigeria News

20 November 2021  
Ogbe Cartel, a new song by Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor, better known as Richplug, a Nigerian music star based in Cyprus, has been scorching the airwaves and garnering unprecedented praise from music fans all over the world.

