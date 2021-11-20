Taliban begin paying salaries to govt employees

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Saturday they had begun paying government employees who had not received a paycheck since the Islamists seized power and triggered a major financial crisis. Most government employees have yet to return to work and many had not been paid for months even before the Taliban captured power, especially rural workers. “We […]

