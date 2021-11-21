EU urges ‘big move’ from Britain to break post-Brexit stalemate | The Guardian Nigeria News

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Sunday to make a “big move” to break months of deadlock over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland that has threatened a trade war.

Sefcovic is set to meet UK Brexit minister David Frost in London on Friday for further negotiations, after talks broke up Friday with Britain saying there was “potential for momentum”.

But the UK has hinted it may still trigger a suspension clause in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which could spark a damaging trade war and dramatic unravelling in post-Brexit relations.

Brussels has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” from such a move, suggesting the separate Brexit trade and cooperation deal could be pulled and tariffs imposed.

Months of talks, proposals and counter-proposals have failed to break the impasse, with Britain demanding the protocol is overhauled while the EU has insisted more modest changes offered in the summer can suffice.

“I…