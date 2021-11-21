Secrecy, doubts trail one billion barrels oil discovery in North | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Concerns Over Transparency, Accountability As NNPC Fails To Publish Data

• Stakeholders Raise Alarm Over Renewal Of OPLs 809, 810

• Geologists, Explorationists Insist Discovery Political, Elusive

One year after the discovery of over one billion barrels of crude oil in the North, the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited are yet to come clean on the true state of activities in the nation’s inland basins.



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, last year said about one billion barrels of crude oil have been discovered in the North East, adding that there was the need for more exploration to be undertaken.



“From the evaluation results that we are getting, the reserve that has been discovered in the North East is about a billion barrels. Those are the kinds of figures that we are seeing, and we are beginning to understand the geological structure of the region,” the minister stated.



Seen by many as President…