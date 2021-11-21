TCN begins rehabilitation of old circuit breakers nationwide | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has commenced the rehabilitation and replacement of old circuit breakers in the nation’s transmission network.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to her, the project is geared towards further improving bulk power transmission to distribution load centres nationwide.

“The rehabilitation and replacement work which were officially inaugurated at the 37-year-old 330/132 KV, Ajaokuta Substation, Kogi State, marks TCN’s determination to ensure that all circuit breakers in its network are certified healthy and perform optimally.

“The decision to start with the circuit breakers in Ajaokuta substation was due to the strategic role the substation plays in transmitting bulk electricity to distribution load centres Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

“And the Benin Distribution Electricity Company (BEDC) covering areas such as; Abuja, Lokoja,…