Avoid attitudes that can lead to road crashes, death – FRSC advises motorists | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, has advised motorists and Nigerians in general to avoid attitudes that can lead to road traffic crashes and death.

Sector Commander Uche Chukwurah gave the advice on Sunday during a church service in commemoration of the 2021 Africa Road Safety Day and World Day Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration of the Day started on Monday with sensitising motorists to comply with road rules, visits to motor parts and distribution of flyers, among others.

The celebration also witnessed a Jumat service on Friday and church service on Sunday.

Chukwurah said that the celebration, which was a global event, was to remember those that lost their lives or sustained varying degree of injuries on the road.

She said the lesson for motorists was for them to avoid anything that could lead to road traffic crashes and death.

The sector commander said that road…