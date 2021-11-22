Cleared of murder, US teen says case was not about race | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
16


The US teen cleared of murder after killing two people amid unrest over police mistreatment of African-Americans said that his politically charged case was not about race.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted by a jury Friday in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Fox News that he himself supported the Black Lives Matter movement behind protests around the country last year against police brutality.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race, it had to do with the right to self-defence,” he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview to be broadcast Monday evening.

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse, 18, said in an excerpt of the interview released ahead of the broadcast.

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with his attorneys before the jury is relieved for the evening during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 18, 2021 in Kenosha,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR