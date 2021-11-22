Cleared of murder, US teen says case was not about race | The Guardian Nigeria News

The US teen cleared of murder after killing two people amid unrest over police mistreatment of African-Americans said that his politically charged case was not about race.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted by a jury Friday in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, told Fox News that he himself supported the Black Lives Matter movement behind protests around the country last year against police brutality.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race, it had to do with the right to self-defence,” he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview to be broadcast Monday evening.

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse, 18, said in an excerpt of the interview released ahead of the broadcast.