Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears | The Guardian Nigeria News

Queen Elizabeth II attended the christenings of her latest two great-grandsons on Sunday, her second appearance in less than a week that follows several cancelled engagements over the last month for health reasons.

The 95-year-old monarch was pictured in a lime green jacket and hat seated inside a Range Rover as she came and went from the double royal christening at All Saints Chapel in Windsor, southwest of London.

It comes days after she held a face-to-face audience Wednesday with Britain’s highest-ranking military officer, a first public appearance in weeks following a string of health setbacks.

The queen did not attend the annual Remembrance Sunday event honouring Britain’s war dead the prior weekend, due to a “sprained back” — the latest in a string of events she had been forced to miss.

She first pulled out of a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland last month, after the palace revealed she had been advised to rest on medical grounds.

But within 24 hours, royal…