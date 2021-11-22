Sudan frees several civilian leaders detained since coup | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudanese authorities have released several civilian leaders detained since last month’s military coup, one of the former captives said Monday, amid efforts to restore a fragile transition process towards full democracy.

“I was released late yesterday evening,” following a deal to reverse the military takeover, the head of Sudan’s Congress Party, Omar al-Degeir, who was among civilians arrested in the army’s October 25 power grab, told AFP.

“I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the world throughout this period.”

The Congress Party, however, slammed Sunday’s deal, saying it “explicitly legitimised the continuation of the coup regime”.

Other civilian politicians were also released, including Sedeeq al-Sadiq al-Mahdi of the Umma Party, Sudan’s largest political group.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s advisor Yasser Arman, a leading figure of Sudan’s mainstream civilian bloc, Forces for Freedom and Change, was among those freed, according…