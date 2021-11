Travis Scott and the Astroworld music fest organisers have been hit with a $2 billion lawsuit filed on behalf of 282 victims of the festival’s tragedy. “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” San Antonio-based […]

