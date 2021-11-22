Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich ‘in love with the game’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thomas Tuchel has praised Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for being “in love” with football ahead of the title-holders Champions League match against Juventus.

Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, was in London to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and may stay on to see Chelsea at home against Italian giants Juventus on Tuesday.

“Is he a special owner? I think, first and most importantly, he’s a football fan, a huge football fan.

“He is in love with the game, he’s in love with the details, he wants to know everything about what’s going on here in Cobham (Chelsea’s training ground).

“And we keep him posted because he has such a genuine interest and…