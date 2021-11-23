Lewandowski stunner gives quarantine-hit Bayern win in wintry Kiev | The Guardian Nigeria News

Robert Lewandowski scored a magnificent overhead kick in the snow as Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday, even with five of their players in quarantine.

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a superbly-timed bicycle kick to score for a ninth consecutive Champions League appearance.

With Bayern already through to the last 16 as Group E winners, Kingsley Coman doubled the visitors’ lead before Denys Garmash scored the hosts’ first goal in the competition this season.

Bayern had Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance in quarantine as Covid-19 contact cases.

Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures in Kiev could not prevent Lewandowski scoring one of the best goals of his career.

In the 14th minute, the ball shot skywards after hitting the boot of Ukraine defender Illya Zabarnyi and Lewandowski reacted quickest with an unstoppable, acrobatic effort.

The Poland striker, who is among the…