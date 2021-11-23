Man Utd malaise runs deeper than failed managers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United have finally bitten the bullet and sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the move appears unlikely to address the deeper eight-year malaise at the club that dominated English football for two decades.

Since Alex Ferguson ended his 26-year reign at Old Trafford with a 13th Premier League title in 2013, four coaches have come and gone without a serious title challenge between them.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer brought vastly different attributes and levels of experience to the job.

Van Gaal and Mourinho were proven winners, Moyes was handpicked by Ferguson as a worthy successor and Solskjaer was cherished as a club icon who scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

But what they have all had in common is an inability to turn United’s dysfunctional off-field structure into sustained success.

“This is the third time in the last eight years that a manager has been given a long-term contract or an extension and lost their…