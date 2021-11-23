Napoli’s Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen faces an operation on Tuesday after suffering multiple face fractures following a clash of heads during the weekend defeat at Inter Milan, the Seria A leaders announced on Monday.

The Nigerian, who had to spend Sunday night under observation in a Milan hospital after the match at the San Siro, “will return to Naples in the evening” on Monday, Napoli said on its website.

“He will remain under observation and will be operated on tomorrow (Tuesday),” it added.

The 22-year-old managed to walk off the pitch, clearly dazed and with a swollen face, after being flattened in an aerial challenge with Milan Skriniar. Tests revealed “multiple displaced…