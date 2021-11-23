TECNOxLFW2021: For The Love Of Fashion! TECNO’S Camon 18 Captured All The Street Style At The Lagos Fashion Week | The Guardian Nigeria News

By SPONSORED
23 November 2021 |
12:58 pm
It’s over 20 days since the Lagos Fashion Week 2021 ended yet we’re still gushing over the beauty and creativity of the fashion-forward and daring personalities who showed up with signature pieces on and off the runway. These fashion enthusiasts all definitely understood the assignment!
Source: Guardian Newspaper