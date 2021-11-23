We’re set for December 4 LG poll — Ekiti SIEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) and the security agencies in the state say they are ready for the conduct of the Local Government election slated for Dec. 4.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the poll in the state on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the chairman of the Commission, retired Justice Babajide Aladejana, assured that the state electoral body was set for the exercise.

He said that both the sensitive and non-sensitive materials were on the ground and ready for distribution to the 16 Local Government Areas and 19 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

“The Ekiti SIEC is fully ready for the exercise and I want to inform you that all our materials are on the ground,” he said.

The chairman said that out of the 18 registered political parties, only 10 were functional in Ekiti state, out of which six political parties would be participating in the election.

Aladejana gave their names as Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress…