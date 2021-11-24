Chelsea reach Champions League last 16 after Juve rout | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Trevoh Chalobah’s controversial goal put the holders on course for an imperious 4-0 rout of Juventus on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead when Antonio Rudiger’s handball went unpunished in the build-up to Chalobah’s first half opener at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus never recovered from that blow as Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck after half-time to send Chelsea to the top of Group H.

Chelsea are above Juventus on goal difference and will guarantee a first place finish if they win at Zenit Saint Petersburg in their last group fixture on December 8.

It was another commanding display from Chelsea, who are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions since losing 1-0 at Juventus in September.

James, one of three scorers on the night to graduate from Chelsea’s youth academy, was especially dynamic at right wing-back as the 21-year-old matures into a world-class talent.

Tuchel’s evening…