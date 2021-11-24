Freight forwarders demand 14-day demurrage waiver for containers | The Guardian Nigeria News

As resolution meeting with shipping companies end in deadlock

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has demanded a 14-day demurrage waiver for containers from shipping companies starting from the date of exit from the ports.

The freight forwarding association made the demand after the failed meeting among stakeholders to address the impasse between shipping companies and freight forwarders over container deposit refunds, illegal extortions, among other issues.

The closed-door meeting had in attendance, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Council for the Regulating of Freight Forwarders in Nigeria (CRFFN) and representatives of shipping companies.

The National Coordinator of NAGAFF 100 per cent Compliance Team, Ibrahim Tanko, who addressed journalists after the meeting, said the freight forwarders disagreed with the six days waiver stated by the shipping companies, in which he said they were not specific…