‘How rehabilitation of key power infrastructure will aid electricity supply’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is expecting improvement in the supply of electricity across the country as the government begins rehabilitation of key power infrastructure.

Specifically, the government-owned agency is expected to rehabilitate and replace old circuit breakers in the nation’s transmission network.

Reportedly, the transmission link has been described as part of the basic challenges facing the wheeling of electricity across the country.

If properly done, experts believe that recurring collapse of the electricity grid may subside as Nigeria’s Osogbo-based national electricity grid has failed electricity consumers more than 128 times since the nation’s power sector was privatised in 2013.

TCN in a release said the project is geared towards further improving bulk power transmission to distribution load centers nationwide.

Circuit Breakers protect power transformers from any abnormal conditions or faults that may occur within or from outside the…