



LAGOS, Nigeria, November 22, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Ford Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) are partnering to address and reduce sexual violence, and its deep-rooted drivers, across West Africa with a focus in Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal. Together, they are launching Kasa!, an initiative that […]

The post INVITATION TO LAUNCH EVENT: KASA! Ending Sexual Violence in West Africa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper