Senate wants Nigerian Police empowered to tackle insecurity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate Committee on Air Force has called on the Federal Government to empower the Nigerian Police to tackle insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, made the call on Tuesday while presenting the budget report of his committee to the appropriation committee.

He said that there is nothing that prevented the police from getting the sophisticated equipment the Air Force, Navy and Army are getting, as that would make the police more effective.

“There is nothing that prevents the Nigerian police from getting some of these sophisticated vehicles and to be doing surveillance on these roads.

“It is not nice that it is not only when it happens that they rush there and then the kidnappers are gone.

“If there is a coordinated effort that the police will report that there is an incidence in this location, and then an aircraft can continue to hover around those people.

“This is because they cannot be faster than an aircraft. Then…