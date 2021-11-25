British Singer Jessie J Opens Up On Miscarriage — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
25 November 2021 |
11:33 am
Jessie J on Wednesday revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post. The 33-year-old singer shared a picture of a positive pregnancy test and a quote from poet Seyda Noir and tagged her location as “heartbroken.” In the lengthy caption, she wrote: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously…
Jessie J on Wednesday revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post.
The 33-year-old singer shared a picture of a positive pregnancy test and a quote from poet Seyda Noir and tagged her location as “heartbroken.”
In the lengthy caption, she wrote: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously…
Source: Guardian Newspaper