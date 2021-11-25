Czech president back in hospital over positive Covid test | The Guardian Nigeria News

Czech President Milos Zeman returned to hospital hours after being released Thursday as he tested positive for Covid-19, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said in a statement.

Zeman was expected to appoint centre-right leader Petr Fiala as prime minister on Friday, but Ovcacek said his programme would now be put on hold.

The 77-year-old veteran leftwinger was hospitalised on October 10, a day after a general election, and treated for liver problems that doctors have suggested could be cirrhosis.

Zeman left Prague’s Military University Hospital (UVN) for home care at his Lany chateau residence just west of Prague on Thursday morning.

But on Thursday afternoon, Zeman “was tested for Covid-19 within the standards of the home care provider. Unfortunately, the result was positive,” Ovcacek said.

“The president’s programme will be suspended while he undergoes treatment for Covid-19,” he added as Zeman was returned to the UVN.

Local media said Zeman, who had received three doses of…