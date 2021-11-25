Does Nigeria have more cases of female genital mutilation than most other countries? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of female genital mutilation (FGM), a national daily reported the country’s minister for women affairs, Pauline Tallen as saying.

Punch newspaper said Tallen was speaking in October 2021 at an event to raise awareness about FGM and cancer in the capital Abuja where she said the government would “abolish harmful traditional practices” against women.

Tallen further reportedly said: “In spite of government and partners’ positive interventions, high and community-level advocacy, capacity building of circumcisers, including the provision of alternate income for circumcisers, FGM practice persists in our society.”

More education through advocacy on the health danger posed on girls and women by the practice of FGM was needed, the minster said.

Where does Nigeria rank for this practice?

WHO: FGM violates human rights

Africa Check’s efforts to get a recording of the minister’s remarks were unfruitful at publishing time.

The World Health…