Elegance Becomes A Bride In Abebibridal SS21 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinonso Ihekire 25 November 2021 |

2:54 pm Bridal fashion has gone beyond the regular white dresses that used to grace the aisle particularly in the Nigerian wedding scene. Now, Nigerian designers have evolved, creating timeless pieces that match the wizardry of other European wedding dress designers like Enzo Miccio, Gino Signore, Andrea Sedici, and many more. One Nigerian bridal designer that continues…

Bridal fashion has gone beyond the regular white dresses that used to grace the aisle particularly in the Nigerian wedding scene.

Now, Nigerian designers have evolved, creating timeless pieces that match the wizardry of other European wedding dress designers like Enzo Miccio, Gino Signore, Andrea Sedici, and many more.

One Nigerian…