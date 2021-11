Kanye West has revealed that he plans to “restore” his family with estranged wife Kim Kardashian despite rumors of her dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Ye shared his plans for a possible reconciliation during his visit to the L.A. Mission on Wednesday where he delivered a speech on the importance of being with loved ones. […]

